New Era celebrates Sanskrit Divas

NASHIK : On the occasion of Sanskrit Divas, a shlok recitation competition was conducted by the Senior Citizens’ Associations, Nashik at D’souza Colony here in which a number of New Era students participated actively.

“Atharvashirsha”, “Ramraksha” and “Geeta recital” were the topics for recitation competition. Many students of New Era English School participated in which Chinmay Kiran Garud got the first prize in the competition. Chinmay recited the Shlok with clarity and proper pronunciation. He was presented with the prestigious “Late Sumantai Barde Smruti Award”.

Renowned businessman Jaywant Shirke was the Chief Guest for the function and he awarded prizes to the winners.

Many schools of the city participated in this competition. The chief guest while speaking on the occasion said, “Recitation of Sanskrit Shlok improves memory and encourages students to develop an interest for the language.”

The winners were congratulated by the school, committee chairperson, head mistress and teachers. The students were guided by Sandhya Kulkarni.