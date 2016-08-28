Skill development workshop organised at Sandip Polytechnic

NASHIK : To enhance the practical knowledge of students and to meet the industry required skills, Sandip Foundation’s Sandip Polytechnic organized three days’ value added training programme on ‘Automobile Repairing & Maintenance’ for final year mechanical engineering students.

This programme was conducted in association with Paras Automobiles, Nashik and mechanical engineering department of Sandip Polytechnic. Director of Paras Automobiles Vinay Jain gave training to the students to get pre-equipped with industry oriented skills to improve their chances of employability in competitive industry and corporate world.

Through this programme students gained knowledge, hands on experience and skills about automobile repairing and maintenance.

Programme was organised under the guidance of Prof. Prashant Patil, Principal of Sandip Polytechnic. Prof. Ashok More, head of department and Prof. P B Chavan took sincere efforts to make the workshop a success.

Dr. Sandip Jha, chairman of Sandip Foundation felicitated the students for successful completion of programme.

Mohini Patil, general manager, Sandip Foundation, Prof. P I Patil, mentor, Sandip Foundation and Prof. Prashant Patil, Principal, Sandip Polytechnic) provided their managerial support.