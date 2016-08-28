RICH DAD, POOR SON!

All dads are concerned for their sons! Sure they are. Especially the rich dads. As they want to see their sons do as well as they did, and more so begin on a scale higher than theirs, regardless of his own capacity, potential or liking. Natural phenomenon at home!

So this rich dad was talking with concern about his son. The younger one who was at home doing ‘nothing’ at all excepting wanting to go to the US to settle down for good.

“I will give you the required ‘crores’ to migrate, the dad had assured but the son had to decide a line of wealth creation first, was his condition and also pragmatic advise to the son.

Now the rich dad, reiterated ‘he’ had nothing to do with money any more as he had renounced his business and was totally into charity and spirituality. But of course it was his duty to make sure that his son was ‘well’ in all respects so the efforts.

The charity he talked about was also woven with fiscal numbers, on his fingertips.

Whereas my logical questions to him about his son’s qualifications, interests, aptitude, etc. fell on deaf ears.

“What is there to think about, all you have to do is to choose a business that is making money”. Qualifications have least to do with money making he asserted.

Well, umph, urgh, quite true! Especially these days.

But then he continued with his anxiety for his son. “I said to him choose a business, and then we will set it up for you and also help you leave this country”. “Go learn some Yoga, that’s zooming well, or get into travel and tourism, the Indians are travelling, but I suggest get into spirituality, that is the best business these days” he told me.

“Become a spiritual guru or a follower. People in this country and even NRI s are waiting to wash off their sins by donating to such leaders. They give away huge sums in charity, acres of land in the best possible places, to build state of the art infrastructure for the devotees, and also make crores of money in the bargain” he elaborated. “So I told my son to choose this business option” he beamed.

How come I never thought of this considering I consider myself ‘spiritual too”?