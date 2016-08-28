MIDC employees march for basic amenities

NEW NASHIK : Local organisation Kamgar Vikas Manch (KVM) took out a huge march seeking basic amenities in Ambad MIDC.

The demonstrators who were demanding basic amenities including good condition of roads, maintenance of street lights, control on increasing number of theft cases and curb on stray dogs in Ambad MIDC — handed over a memorandum to divisional commissioner urging the administration to look into their demands seriously.

The memorandum which held Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) responsible for this poor state was signed by Manch delegates Kailas More, Uttam Khandbahale, Lalchand Salunkhe, Praveen Patil, Bhivaji Bhavle, Shirish Bhavsar, Nitin Borse and Navnath Shelke among others.