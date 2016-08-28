Effective learning seminar at Horizon Academy

NASHIK: Recently in MVP Samaj’s Horizon Academy, a study workshop ‘Effective Learning’ was conducted for Std. 9th and 10th students. The workshop was headed by Shantanu Gune. Total 90 students participated in the workshop. Students were given workbook to complete the activities.

The topics which were discussed as follows: Best student, Best performer, formula for being a good performer, creating interest in subjects, analysis of weak links and strong links, study skills, memory basics, goal setting.

The session was full of audio-visual aids and activities. The participation of students made it more interesting. Parents were also addressed at the end of the session.

The success of the workshop was clearly defined by the imbibed attitude of ‘My studies, My responsibilities.’ The school counsellor Shraddha Kshirsagar co-ordinated this activity under the guidance of the Principal Kumudini Bangera and Headmistress Jyothi Samanta.

The management of MVP Samaj appreciated the school staff and students for the efforts taken for academic progress with special guidance.