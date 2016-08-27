Inter-School Football & Basketball Tourney 2016 Barnes, Mary’s into basketball semis; Bishop’s, Camp in football semis

DEOLALI CAMP: Defending champions St. Mary’s, Pune and hosts Barnes fashioned nail-biting wins to storm into the basketball semi-finals, in the 28th All Maharashtra Anglo-Indian Schools in India football and basketball tournament, organized by the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, Maharashtra Chapter, at the Barnes School & Junior College, Devlali, on Friday.

Winners in the last two editions St. Mary’s, on course for a hat-trick, snatched a 44-42 win after facing a strong challenge from Cathedral & John Connon, Mumbai after leading 24-22 at half-time.

The neck-and-neck battle stretched down to the wire with Cathedral making a brilliant last gasp effort in the final seconds of the fourth and last quarter.

Khushi Oswal top-scored for St. Mary’s with 16 points, while Anjali Narain scored 16 and Aditi Narvekar 14 for Cathedral.

2014 runners-up Barnes, who almost paid the price for inaccuracy, rallied from a 5-9 deficit at half-time to beat a gallant Bombay Scottish, Mahim 22-21 in another thriller.

Following a subdued opening quarter, Scottish dominated the second quarter with Ananya Mittal making the difference with four successful back-to-back free throws.

The Mumbai side maintained the advantage and raced ahead in the third quarter for an envious 15-7 lead.

Barnes got off to a dream start in the fourth quarter with three baskets in quick succession to narrow the margin to 13-15 that raised hopes of a comeback.

An inspired Barnes initiated a change in fortunes as the formidable trio of Kirti Jadhav and the Gotting twins, Sharon and Carol combined brilliantly to put the pressure back on Scottish.

With two minutes and 17 seconds remaining, Barnes finally drew level at 19-all and led 20-19 with a minute and 10 seconds remaining.

They held on grimly until Carol Gotting fired the decisive basket for a much relieved 22-19 lead with 20 seconds to go, but not before surviving a scare when Scottish’s Rhea Sundaresan sunk in a two-pointer with just six seconds remaining.

In the semi-finals, St. Mary’s will face Bishop’s, Camp while Barnes will take on Cathedral.

In the football competition, last year’s runners-up Bishop’s, Camp completed their Pool B engagements with a convincing 3-1 win over Christ Church who pipped Bombay Scottish, Mahim to finish second in the pool behind Camp with a better goal aggregate.

Scottish beat Hutchings, Pune 4-1 in their concluding Pool B tie but it was not enough to make it to the last four. Defending champions Barnes will face Christ Church, while Bishop’s, Camp will play Cathedral in the semi-finals.

Results: FOOTBALL: Pool B: Bishop’s, Camp 3 (Ryan John 2, Vikrant Kshirsagar) bt Christ Church 1 (Ibad Meeran); Bombay Scottish, Mahim 3 (Amay Chaudhary 2, Adityavikram Joshi, Vikrant Dere) bt Hutchings,

Pune 1 (Prathmesh Sampagaonkar).

BASKETBALL: Pool A: St. Mary’s, Pune 44 (Khushi Oswal 16, Khushi Sanghvi 8) bt Cathedral 42 (Anjali Narain 16, Aditi Narvekar 14). HT: 24-22; Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar bt Christ Church 38-2

Pool B: Barnes 22 (Kirti Jadhav 11) bt Bombay Scottish, Mahim 21 (Rhea Sundaresan). HT: 5-9; Bishop’s, Camp 31 (Kaveri Subramanian 14, Mehek Kangralkar 7) bt Bishop’s, Undri 13 (Fatema Kapadia 4). HT: 20-5.