District Bank gets loan of Rs 225 cr

Nashik: The District Cooperative Bank has received Rs. 225 crore from the apex bank as loan. With this, grape producers in Nashik, Dindori and Niphad talukas will get medium term loans.

As the Bank took the loan at interest rate of 9.75%, it will be difficult to provide loan to farmers at the interest rate of 6%.

As a result, the loan will be provided at higher interest rate. In addition, Bank has put control over distribution of loan which will be required for onion and vegetable crops in upcoming period, informed District Bank chairman Narendra Darade.

Following complaint about non-disbursal of loans by the bank to farmers, a delegation of the Bank and Cooperatives Minister met office bearers of the apex bank last week and requested for money to be given to the District Bank.

Considering government’s reluctance to give funds, the Bank had asked the apex bank for Rs. 225 crore.

While providing the loan, state cooperative bank decided to give loan at the interest rate of 9.75%, to prevent supply of loan to the farmers at concessional interest rate.

As the District Bank accepted this condition, Rs. 225 crore was transferred to it. Loan will now be given mainly to the grape producers for upcoming season, Darade stated.

Loan recovery to be started in Nov

The District Bank had not provided loan during rabbi season. In addition, though there was a need to distribute around Rs. 1200 crore for kharip season, it distributed Rs. 1750 crore to the farmers.

As the farmers will be benefitted by good rainfall this time, the Bank will start recovery of its loan in November.