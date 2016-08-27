Kashyapi dam: Proposal to recruit ‘affected’ on daily wages

Nashik: Though those affected by Kashyapi dam project have decided to go to court regarding jobs,

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan made it clear that the Municipal Commissioner should send proposal to government as per demand that NMC should employ 36 project affected on daily wage basis.

As government had rejected an earlier proposal regarding recruitment on daily wages, this is a piquant situation for NMC.

In the meeting which was held at Mumbai between Girish Mahajan and Kashyapi dam project affected, discussions were held to resolve the issue mutually regarding farmers who had gone to court to get additional compensation.

Discussions were also held to present proposal to the government again about providing jobs to the dam-affected in NMC. In addition, the project affected expressed their desire to go to court over the job issue.

Thereafter it was demanded that government should provide jobs to the affected currently on daily wages. Replying to this, District Guardian Minister clarified that the Municipal Commissioner should send proposal about this to the government.

Earlier, NMC had taken 24 project affected on daily wages for one year and then made them permanent. Remaining 36 affected are still waiting to get justice.

Considering this the affected jumped into Kashyapi dam on Independence Day to press for the issue.

Taking note of this, the District Guardian Minister conducted a meeting of NMC, irrigation and revenue officials at state secretariat.

Before this, NMC had passed a resolution in 2001 about the project affected. The proposal asked the government to absorb 24 project affected who are currently working in NMC in other government departments and transfer NMC’s Rs. 5 crore that has accumulated with the government to it. The implementation of this proposal has not been done yet. In addition, the District Guardian Minister instructed the Municipal Commissioner to send the proposal to absorb 36 project affected in NMC. As a result there is a dilemma before NMC.