Vasumal Shroff honoured with Deolali Gaurav Puraskar

Deolali Camp: NRI industrialist Vasumal Shroff was honoured with Deolali Gaurav Puraskar, instituted by Saraswati Mitra Mandal by Jagatguru Dwaracharya Dr. Ramkrishnadas Devacharya Lahvitkar Maharaj for his contribution in city’s social, education and cultural fields.

Mahant of Udasin akhada mahant Bindu Maharaj, former MP Rajabhau Godse, Maharaj Birmani, Brigadier Pradip Kaul, vice president of cantonment board Baburao Mojad, corporator Asha Godse, Prabhavati Dhivre and Satish Mewani were present on the dais.

Lahvitkar Maharaj on the occasion said that Shroff family has a lion’s share in development of the area. While replying Shroff stated, “I will take efforts to provide hospitals, schools and health facilities for people here.

I am conducting this project across the world through our trust and I am really happy for being honoured with the Deolali Gaurav Puraskar,” he added.

Balwant Godse, Dinkar Palde, Gokul Jadhav, Tanaji Karanjkar, Bhausaheb Dhivre and others were present on the occasion.

Sachin Thakre made the introductory speech. Sunita Adke compered the programme, whereas Pramod Rahane proposed the vote of thanks.

Uttamsheth Takalkar, Maniksheth Choudhari, Rahul Nanegaonkar and other activists of the Mandal took sincere efforts for success of the programme.