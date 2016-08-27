Darshan Academy celebrates 70th Independence Day

Nashik: The Independence Day was celebrated with great joy and pomp in Darshan Academy, Devlali.

It was the feeling of absolute unadulterated ‘Patriotism’. When the flag of India unfolded, all the students cordially participated in the programme.

The programme commenced with welcoming of the chief guest Preeti Nagdev accompanied by Devi Lakhmiyani, Hundraj Nagdev, Salwan and Ranjana Khati.

It forwarded by flag hoisting. Speeches, dance performance, investiture ceremony and sweet distribution were held then.