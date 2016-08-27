Janmashtami celebrated at The Nalanda Academy

NASHIK: Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna was celebrated with great fervour and devotion in The Nalanda Academy. The students came dressed as Radha and Krishna.

The traditional attire and Radha-Krishna’s outfits made the surrounding colourful.

The significance of ‘Janmashtami’ also called as ‘Gokulashtami’ was told to the students.

Teachers told to students how Krishna used to play with his friends and together they enjoyed eating ‘kala’. The teachers also explained how it is celebrated in other states of the country.

Thus, the moral value of togetherness i.e. unity and oneness is imparted through the celebration of ‘Gopal Kala’.