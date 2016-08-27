Police seize 8 two-wheelers from thief

Nashik Road: A squad of crime branch unit III arrested a hardened thief involved in stealing of two-wheelers. It seized 8 two-wheelers worth Rs. 2.40 lakh from him.

Accomplice of the arrested thief is absconding and police are searching for him.

Acting on a tip-off, senior police inspector Narayan Nyahalde, assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devade, PSI Sachin Khairnar, Ravindra Bagul and other police personnel arrested a youth over suspicion.

During his interrogation police came to know that his name is Prem alias Sonya Ashok Pagare (resident of Boricha Pada, tal. Dindori). He admitted that he stole two-wheelers from Sarkarwada, Adgaon and Upnagar police station areas as well as Adgaon medical college, Meher signal, Sailani Baba Chowk, Jail Road and Lasalgaon.

The accused stole those two-wheelers which had no handle lock. When he was produced in court, he was remanded to police custody.

DCP Shrikant Dhivre, ACP Sachin Gore and senior police inspector Narayan Nyahalde gave information about this in a media briefing.