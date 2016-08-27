English Elocution Competition held at FA

Nashik: With an attempt to promote English speaking skills in terms of pronunciation, delivery, voice modulation and all other faculties required to develop English in its spoken form, an English Elocution Competition for the students from classes Vth to Xth was held at Fravashi Academy.

The students of classes Vth and VIth recited poems. Class VIIth and VIIIth students narrated stories, whereas students of IXth and Xth shared inspirational passages.

The oratory skills displayed by the participants were of the highest order and they all performed exceptionally well.

The judges for the competition Reena Thakre and Prajyot Meghrajani, perfectly justified the responsibilities shouldered by them. The competition gave a lot of encouragement and confidence to the speakers and all those who were present there.

The event was culminated with a few words of encouragement by the judges followed by the results.

The deserving orators were felicitated with trophies and certificates by the eminent judges.

The impeccable contents presented by the students won the hearts of the judges and the audience.

The management and sectional heads appreciated the orators for their confidence, expression and talent, and congratulated them for their success in making the event, really a memorable one.