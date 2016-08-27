Rasbihari students enjoy Janmashtami

Nashik: Students of Rasbihari enjoyed Janmashtamiwith great fun and festive. All the students joined the festivities and cheered the ‘Gopalas; and the ‘Gopikas’.

There was spirit of community. MrBhushanKomade, Professor of K KWagh college of Fine Art department, appreciated the effort taken by the school to balance between events and academics.

A demo of sculpture making was organized for the students. Art Sir, MrSomanathDharbhale explained the process. Student experienced the transformation of clay into beautiful sculptured idol of Lord Krishna.

Pot decoration was held in Primary section on the occasion of Janmashtami. Pre-primary tots enjoyed the movie based on the birth of Lord Krishna.