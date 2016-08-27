Gokulashtami celebrated at Wonder Kids

Nashik: The children in Wonder Kids play school and nursery celebrated the festival of Gokulashtami in religious fervour. They were dressed up like Radha Krishna. They broke Dahi Handi ( a curd filled pot) on the occasion. Teachers of the school explained importance of the festival to the children through drama presentation.

Director of the school Parag Jhalawat, Principal Urmi Jhalawat and Vaishali Shewale provided their guidance. Sneha Deore, Rupali Dhum, Archana Gavit and others took sincere efforts for success of the programme.