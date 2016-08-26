7 new water tanks to be constructed in the city

Nashik: After Nashik Municipal Corporation started the Mukne direct pipeline sche- me work, water supply department has now undertaken construction work of 7 water tanks in the city.

With rising population, NMC is taking efforts to provide adequate water to citizens.

Meanwhile, work of 4 water tanks, being constructed from Simhastha funds is in progress, informed superintending engineer (water supply) U B Pawar.

Though population of the city is around 14.5 lakh as per census of 2011, looking at the average growth in population, this figure has now touched the 17.5 lakh mark.

And if one includes the migrant population, this figure is more like 20 lakh.

NMC has constructed 94 water tanks having capacity from 5 lakh to 20 lakh litres of water to ensure adequate water supply to the citizens in all parts, but considering population growth NMC has now started to construct more water tanks.

Last year, work was undertaken to construct water tanks at seven places with Simhastha funds – 2 at Nilgiri Bag, 1 at Lunge mangal karyalaya, 1 at Gandhinagar, 1 at Durganagar beside RTO, 1 near Essar petrol pump, 1 at Dhatrak Phata area and 1 near Nishant Village in the city, along with Nilgiri Bag water purification centre.

Construction of 3 water tanks out of these has been completed and these have been operationalised. Work of remaining four water tanks is in progress and it will be completed soon and citizens in respective areas will get adequate water.

Informing that as per norms, work to construct water tank having the capacity of 20 crore litres has now been taken up, superintending engineer Pawar stated that water tanks are being planned in such a way that 15000-20,000 citizens of the area will get water supply generally from a single water tank.

This planning has been made in construction of new water tanks at Lavatenagar, Pradnyanagar, Godebabanagar, Satpur Maharashtra housing colony and behind Toyota showroom at Pathardi Phata.

Tender process regarding this has been completed and the process to issue work order to contracting companies is on. Emphasis of the administration will be on supplying adequate water to citizens from total 109 water tanks in upcoming period, clarified Pawar.