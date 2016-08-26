Inter-School Football & Basketball Tourney 2016 Barnes ‘A’, Cathedral enter semis

Deolali Camp: Barnes ‘A’, Devlali and Cathedral & John Connon, Mumbai fashioned emphatic wins to seal their places in the football semi-finals, in the 28th All Maharashtra Anglo-Indian Schools in India football and basketball tournament, organised by the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, Maharashtra Chapter, at the Barnes School & Junior College, Devlali, on Thursday.

Twelve-time winners and defending champions Barnes romped to their fourth straight win in as many ties following back-to-back wins over Bishop’s, Undri and Cathedral to top Pool A.

The hosts overcame Cathedral 2-0 and later crushed Undri 4-1 in their concluding league match in the five-team pool.

Cathedral finished second behind Barnes after recording their third win in four outings with an impressive 3-0 rout of Bombay Scottish, Powai.

Bombay Scottish, Mahim kept their hopes alive in Pool B following a significant 2-0 win over Barnes ‘B’. The Mumbai side, who have one more match remaining against formidable Hutchings, Pune that will decide their fate in the competition, scored once in each half through Ameya Chaudhary and Jasmit Saini.

In the basketball tournament for girls, defending champions St. Mary’s, Pune remained on course for a hat-trick when they beat Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar 40-11 for their second straight win, while Cathedral trounced Christ Church 25-2, in Pool ‘A’ encounters.

Last year’s runners-up Bishop’s, Camp also secured their second straight win with a 53-12 verdict over Bombay Scottish, Mahim in Pool ‘B’.

Results

FOOTBALL

Pool ‘A’: Barnes ‘A’ 2 (Atish Kalate 2) bt Cathedral 0; Bombay Scottish, Powai 1 (self goal) drew Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar 1 (Freddy Rodrigues); Barnes ‘A’ 4 (Atish Kalate 2, Arjun Yadav, Zaed Maredia) bt Bishop’s, Undri 1 (Ayush Tapkir); Cathedral 3 (Kavan Modi 2, Mishal Mehta) bt

Bombay Scottish, Powai 0.

Pool B: Bombay Scottish, Mahim 2 (Ameya Chaudhary, Jasmit Saini) bt Barnes ‘B’ 0.

BASKETBALL

Pool A: St. Mary’s, Pune bt Bishop’s, Kalyaninagar 40-11; Cathedral bt Christ Church 25-2.

Pool B: Bishop’s, Camp bt Bombay Scottish, Mahim 53-12.