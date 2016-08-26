Prepare SPV for smart city: CM

Nashik: Those Municipal Corporations which are likely to get selected in next phase of central government’s smart city mission, should prepare SPV (special purpose vehicle) which has already been sanctioned and start meetings related to this, instructed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held discussions with Municipal Commissioners of concerned cities and concerned officials through video conferencing over ongoing work of important projects related to Centre and state government and proposed projects in 43 cities having population over 1 lakh and Shirdi which has status of special pilgrimage centre.

He also issued some important orders. Nashik Municipal Corporation was part of this.

NMC had made preparations over subjects like, smart city mission in Nashik city, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, ongoing and incomplete works under JnNURM and projects to be taken under AMRUT Yojna for this video conferencing.

While holding discussions with NMC officials, the Chief Minister issued some important orders. State government has sent smart city plan of NMC again to the Centre in second phase of smart city challenge.

NMC approved the SPV with some suggestions on June 16. Information about this was given to the Chief Minister. He has ordered NMC to prepare the SPV and instructed officials to start meetings.

With this it is clear that smart city work would begin in a few months. NMC has proposed some works under central’s government AMRUT scheme.

STP at Gangapur is included in them. Expenditure of Rs. 40 crore is expected for this.

Central-state government have to spend 50% fund, whereas NMC has to spend 50% fund for this.

NMC gave information about this to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister hinted that this would be approved soon.

A subject that NMC should get royalty of the water which is being purified through STP was raised on this occasion.

At that time the Chief Minister informed that a policy for reuse of drainage water for all Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils in the state will be decided.

If water which is being purified at STP is used for industrial area or to generate thermal power, its royalty will be given to concerned Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council for maintenance of STP, stated the Chief Minister.

NMC made it clear that the city will be made open-defecation free by December 16, 2016, when asked about this. Orders were issued to 43 cities to make themselves open defecation free by Mar, 2017.

The CM assured to provide fund from AMRUT Yojna to complete pending or delayed projects in Municipal Corporations in the state.