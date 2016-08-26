Industrialists hold discussions with new Police Commissioner

Satpur: The delegation of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association met newly appointed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and felicitated him.

NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee, vice president Mangesh Patankar, general secretary Uday Kharote, president of NIMA basic facilities committee Manish Rawal and president of redressal committee Gajkumar Gandhi were present on the occasion.

The delegation informed the Police Commissioner about the works done by it so far.

It also held discussions over various industrial problems. The Police Commissioner stated that Nashik’s industrial development and safety are related to each other.

He informed that he will pay visit to NMC office and will interact with the industrialists to resolve safety issue in industrial area and various problems.