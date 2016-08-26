Ideal teacher award presentation by NMC on Sept 5

Nashik: The ideal teacher award, given by NMC education committee every year will be declared on September 3.

Ideal teacher awards for previous and current year will be presented in a programme to be held on September 5 in Kalidas auditorium at 3 pm.

Proposals for ideal teacher award have been invited from teachers this time, informed education committee chairperson Sanjay Chavan.

The committee received less number of proposals so far. Considering total situation, only 10-15 awards will be presented in current year.

The chairperson (education), administrative officials and members’ committee will make scrutiny of the proposals. Names of ideal teachers will be declared on September 3 after completion of the process.