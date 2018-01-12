96% aadhaar registration completed in the district

Nashik: 96.37% aadhaar registration has been completed in the district. Comparing with estimated 64.60 lakh population in December 2015, 62.25 lakh people have made their aadhaar registration. Registration of only 2.34 lakh people is pending, the figure showed. Aadhaar number is mandatory for bank account, mobile SIM card, government schemes and other related things. As March 31 is final date for aadhaar registration, those who do not make their registration yet are rushing for it.

As March is deadline for aadhaar link, rush of those citizens who do not have aadhaar card or want to make corrections in it is being seen at aadhaar registration centres. The administration declared figure of aadhaar card registration made in the district. The district had 61.07 lakh population in 2011. 1.15 lakh aadhaar card related works were done in December. Number of new aadhaar card registration holders was 5000 only at that time. Rest works are to link aadhaar card or corrections in it, Mangrule mentioned.

Most registration of school students was completed through special drives, the administration has been claimed. Comparing to the population in 2015, 96.37% aadhaar card registration has been made, Mangrule informed.