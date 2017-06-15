92 mm of rain lashes city in just two hours

Nashik: Heavy rains lashed Nashik city as well as various parts of the district yesterday. Rainwater accumulated in low lying areas of the city following heavy rain for one-and-half hours. Citizens and shopkeepers faced hardship as rainwater entered their shops and residences in many areas. A whopping 92 mm of rain was recorded in the city in just two hours.

Wani, Wadalibhoi, Manmad, Niphad and Satana also witnessed good rain. As the morning was bright and sunny, there didn’t appear to be any possibility of rain, but clouds gathered in the sky around 4 pm and heavy rain started to lash the city thereafter. The roads became deserted within some minutes.

Service persons who were returning home from work faced lots of inconvenience. Consumers who had come out to purchase school stationery in the market areas in the city also faced hardship. Traffic was disrupted as rainwater accumulated at main squares in the city. Vehicle drivers faced difficulties driving their vehicles at Ravivar Karanja, Ashok Stambh, Dahipool, Shalimar, Sarda Circle, City Centre Mall, College Road and Gangapur Road area. Rainwater also entered Saraf Bazaar.

Rainwater entered residences at Wadalagaon, Anandvalli and Nagsennagar areas. Electricity in many parts of the city had snapped. Traffic at Mahatmanagar, ITI signal, DGP Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan area was disrupted as trees were uprooted in these areas. A child was injured after a tree fell in district court campus.