9 unauthorised shrines demolished

Old Nashik : A drive to demolish unauthorised shrines continued on Sunday. 9 unauthorised shrines in Old Nashik area were demolished. Shrines at Bodhale Nagar, Kalpatarunagar, Bajrangwadi, Ashok Marg, Indiranagar, Wadala Road, Agartakali and Upnagar were among them. Total 9 shrines in Nashik east division were demolished by anti-encroachment squad.

The action is being taken by divisional officer of east division Jayashri Sonawane, officials from various departments, anti-encroachment officer and special squad of senior police inspector of Mumbai Naka police station Sunil Nandwalkar. Devotees in large numbers gathered at some places. They demanded to take action first against unauthorised buildings before removing the shrines. As a result, arguments took place between NMC officials and devotees. Police intervened and tried to pacify the devotees. Devotees informed that they will go to court against this.

At some places devotees were seen voluntarily removing the encroachment. Idols were shifted after religious rites.