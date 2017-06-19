6 kiosks in Dindori Road area removed

Nashik : The anti-encroachment squad of NMC removed six kiosks causing hurdles in Dindori Road area after completion of hearing process. A case against a single woman has been registered with Panchavati police for obstructing government work while removing unauthorised construction behind Vitthal Rukmini temple in Omkar Nagar, Panchavati.

The anti-encroachment department has undertaken demolition drive in the city. The squad demolished unauthorised construction on survey no. 176/4 land number 4 by Kamalabai Damodar and first and second floor.

In addition 30-35 feet compound wall behind the residence of J P Chavan, behind Vitthal Rukmini temple at Om Nagar on survey no. 20/3B/1/7 was removed. The concerned encroacher created hurdles in government work and manhandled NMC personnel and woman police personnel. Taking serious note of this, a case against concerned woman has been filed at Panchavati police station.

Six kiosks causing hurdles to traffic on Dindori Road were removed. Earlier, NMC administration had conducted hearing of kiosk owners and conveyed decision to them. Accordingly, kiosks of Dilip Bhagwat Thete, Misal centre, Shashikumar Kanhaiyya Thakur, office of kiosk owners, Kiran Mankar pan stall and Akash Bardanwala were removed.

The action was taken after instructions by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (encroachment) R M Bahiram and guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde. Divisional officer of Panchavati division R R Gosavi, superintendent Shailja Malode, Mahendrakumar Pagare, town planning department engineer Gokul Pagare and Shinde and others took part in the drive.