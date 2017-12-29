Encroachments by shop owners demolished

Old Nashik : The anti-encroachment squad of Nashik Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive in Main Road, Bhadrakali area, Nehru Chowk and Chandwadkar lane and demolished additional constructions by traders and businessmen opposite their shops in hawkers zone.

NMC had urged to remove unauthorised constructions on parking space and public spaces. Action against those businessmen who did not remove their additional constructions was taken and unauthorised constructions were demolished.

The drive was conducted in Main Road area, Bhadrakali area, Nehru Chowk, Chandwadkar lane and Dhumal Point area. There were complaints by citizens about encroachments by hawkers, local traders and businessmen opposite their shops. As most traders and businessmen erected metal shed and displayed their goods opposite their shops, there was hurdle for traffic. It was also difficult for pedestrians to walk. There were complaints also about that some businessmen gave space opposite their shops to hawkers and started to recover a rent from them.

The drive began on Wednesday morning from Bhadrakali area. Metal sheds erected by traders and businessmen were removed. Kiosks of some kiosk owners were also removed. Goods which were seized during the drive were taken to Ojhar octroi naka godown.

35 NMC personnel took part in the drive under divisional officer of west division Nitin Ner, divisional officer of east division Jayashri Sonawane and police inspector of Bhadrakali police station Mangalsingh Suryawanshi.