Will empower study centres of YCMOU: Vayunandan

Nashik : “Currently, distance education system is developing rapidly. This system is impacting education distribution system. It is real concept of distance education to remain education open for everyone and create opportunities of education for all by crossing limit of time, place and distance. Steps will be taken to strengthen this system in future. Besides this, priority will be given to resolve complaints by students and I will give emphasis on empowering all study centres in state,” stated Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Prof. E Vayunandan.

A special meeting of divisional centre directors of YCMOU in state was organised at university headquarter. Indira Gandhi National Open University Delhi II director Dr. K D Prasad, director of Pune divisional centre Dr. Masood Parvez and director of university’s student service department Dr. Prakash Atkare were present on dais.

Vice Chancellor Prof. E Vayunandan said, “Distance education system is a teamwork and while completing this responsibility will take along everyone and will focus on implementation of various schemes. Besides this emphasis will also be given on development of need oriented new syllabi, to strengthen current syllabi and to start syllabi as per norms of regulatory agencies.”

“It will be my main objective to reach knowledge to students in lower rung by using developed technology. Besides this, divisional centres and study centres will be empowered. Stationery in enough quantity will be provided to study centres as per students’ demand,” he made it clear.

Dr. K D Prasad and Dr. Masood Parvez provided their guidance in bringing oneness while working at university and divisional centre level. Director of university’s student service department Dr. Prakash Atkare made the introductory speech. Prof. Pravin Ghodeswar compered the programme, whereas Dr. Prakash Deshmukh proposed the vote of thanks.