Nashik : The organ donation movement is being conducted through concept by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marking Ganeshotsav, state Medical Education, Water Resources and District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan tabled a concept to create awareness about organ donation. Accordingly, public relation office of Mahajan performed installation of lord Ganesh idol from families of organ donors in Nashik district.

Considering importance of organ donation, Prime Minister Modi had indicated to undertake a drive for organ donation on large scale. Accordingly, Mahajan has undertaken a state level grand organ donation drive as Medical Education Minister on August 29 and 30.

The organ donation is great donation. Many needy patients get new life due to organ donation by families of organ donors. Lord Ganesh idol was worshipped and installed at public relation office of Mahajan by organ donor families in Nashik city Bharambe family, Zalke family and Lonare family to express gratitude them. Yuvraj and Kavita Bharambe on Gangapur Road had donated organs of their son, whereas Shankar Lonare from Sinnar had donated organs of his wife, whereas Vijaya Zalke had donated organs of her husband. They all urged people to take part in the organ donation movement.