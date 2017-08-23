Should preserve rights of children: Judge Bukke

Nashik : The Constitution and judiciary have offered various rights to children. All society should preserve them. Provide benefit of free legal service offered by district legal service committee for children facing injustice, urged secretary of district legal service authority judge S M Bukke.

He was speaking in a workshop on ‘Right of children and juvenile justice (care and protection)’ organised by district legal service authority and observatory home administration at observatory home at Untwadi. Judge Bukke and other unveiled the information board giving information about services offered by the district legal service authority.

Judge Bukke said that Constitution has offered various rights to children. A provision has been made through this to prevent injustice and atrocities against children and to protect them from these. He provided his guidance about rights of children, how to take care of them and how to protect them.

Children from observatory home, their parents, relatives and employees of the observatory home were present for the workshop. Jyoti Pathade compered the workshop and proposed the vote of thanks.