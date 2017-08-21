Strict action against those creating terror in industries: Kokate

Satpur : DCP Shrikrishna Kokate assured to take strict action against those criminals who are creating terror in industries in a meeting of industrialists held at Ambad. Accordingly, the action was also taken, informed the police.

Company owners received letters issuing threat to make registration through Mathadi worker act from some office bearers of Maharashtra Kamgar Kranti Sanghatana and Kamgar Kranti Mathadi Sanghatana. The meeting was organised with initiative by AIMA with the DCP to take action against them. Kokate was speaking at that time. Industrialists tabled various problems. AIMA office bearers requested police to take measures against some problems to maintain peace in the industrial area.

DCP (circle II) Shrikrishna Kokate, ACP Ashok Nakhate, senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad, PSI M D Mhatre, AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, former AIMA president Dhananjay Bele and Bipin Batavia were present on dais.

DCP Kokate asked industrialists to file police complaint without fearing any threat and letter and police will take strict action against miscreant, he assured. AIMA president Rajendra Ahire informed that letters asking to make registration under Mathadi worker act are being issued by various organisations since last some days. Efforts are being made to terrorise the industrialists and to misdirect them. Industrialists are panicky by this, he informed further. Receipts having bigger amounts are being sent forcefully in the name of Ganeshotsav. Today’s meeting was organised to held discussions and immediate actio over this, he added.

Former president Dhanajay Bele informed that so far 78 industrialists have received the letter and 28 industrialists made registration under pressure, Ahire informed further. “We met the Deputy Labour Commissioner and the Police Commissioner over these letters and they informed that this law is not applicable for small scale industrialists.” A meeting will be conducted again with Mathadi Board and police officials within two days. Ahire informed further.

After holding discussions over complaints by the industrialists and letters, senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad stated that industrialists should inform the police immediately, if they are receiving such types of letters or donation is demanded, immediate action will be taken against concerned, he assured. Industrialists should not fear, he advised.

Former AIMA president J R Wagh, vice president Varun Talwar, Nilima Patil, Unmesh Kulkarni, Himanshu Kanani, Pranit Tool’s Dilip Wagh, Emerson company’s Ganesh, Alf Engineers representative, Slide Well company representative and representative of Sunny industrial sales corporations took part in the discussions.