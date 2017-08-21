NMC removes encroachments on Trimbak Road

Satpur: The anti-encroachment department of NMC took action against unuathorised kiosks and sellers in no hawkers zone at Satpur area. The action was taken against on Trimbak Road from ABB Circle to Satpur village.

ITI signal to Papaya Nursery stretch has been declared as no hawkers zone. Traffic here is disrupted due to encroachments here. Notices were issued to sellers here to remove their encroachments. In addition, their biometric registration was made and alternate place has been given to them, but as they are not ready to go there, the demolition drive was conducted.

The action was taken against 20-25 bedsheet-mat sellers, 3-4 tea sellers and fruit and vegetable vendors. Divisional inspector Nirmala Gaikwad, superintendent (encroachment) P P Pagare, S K Kale, anti-encroachment squad chief Machhindra Tathe, Sachin Sanas and Ajit Tejale took action with the help of six trucks, two JCBs, 70 employees and Satpur police.