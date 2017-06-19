Organisations should bring transparency in their work: Sawale

Nashik: It is difficult today to maintain record of the organisations and trustees which registered since last 60 years. Organisations have to face fine and legal action if there is inconsistency in their accounts due to any reason. Considering this, all organisations should regularise their accounts, changing report and schedule one in digitalisation process and bring transparency in their work, advised Charity Commissioner Shashikant Sawale.

He was speaking during a conference on ‘digital Charity Commissioner’s office – a free interaction’, organised by Social Welfare Commissioner Nashik and Akhil Bharatiya Bramhin Madhyawarti Sanstha at Abhyankar hall, Nashik yesterday. Joint Commissioner Pradip Ghuge, Akhil Bharatiya Bramhin Madhyawarti Sanstha’s Adv. Ganesh Gokhale, executive Udaykumar Mungi and Uday Chiplunkar were present on dais.

Sawale further said, “8.5 lakh organisations are working today in entire Maharashtra. Organisations registered under Maharashtra Public Trust Act are working very well. Development of society is taking place through social awareness. While registration of organisation, we are expecting a lot from government, but everyone should identify his/her responsibility. Organisations in number of working in America and UK are working in Maharashtra only. Maharashtra is fortunate enough for this.

“It means that awareness about social work is being done among people, but bigger and old organisations should lend a helping hand to smaller organisations. There is a special provision in law for this. Development of villages around cities should be taken place. Many are benefitted today due to schemes implemented by the Charity Commissioner office. Free treatment is given to poor patients at Mumbai. 5 lakh patients were benefitted in 2015 under this scheme, whereas 8 lakh patients were benefitted in 2016. For this officials from the office paid 105 visits to inspect work of concerned hospital. Many organisations are on the way of closure today. Organisations should table change report within 90 days. While showing audit report and FCI expenditure, it is essential to make 12 A registration. Only 20 organisations registered under 12 A. As a result faults are created in audit report and enemies are created,” he added.

Sawale informed about data system, presentation of online audit of organisations, registration of organisations and presentation of change report through power point presentation. He also informed about benefits of Niti Darpan website and how schedule 1 is important for running an organisation.

“As a part of digitalisation process, it is our aim to conduct audit of all organisations in first year, society registration in second year and to fill up schedule one in third year. Thereafter a process will be conducted to cancel registration of organisations,” Sawale informed further.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner Pradip Ghuge explained objective behind the conference. 60,000 organisations are registered in Nashik division and out of these 40% organisations are working, he said. Revered More, president of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha Bhagirath Shinde, former chairman of Bar Council Adv. Tanaji Jaibhave, current chairman Adv. Nitin Thakre, Purohit Sangh’s Satish Shukla, mahant Mahamandaleshwar ad Ratan Luth were also present.