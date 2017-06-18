Focus on social policing, public interaction: SP Darade

Nashik : Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (Nashik – Rural) Sanjay Darade while speaking to daily Deshdoot focused his attention more on an effective police-public interactions and social/community policing to prevent crime in the society.

“People should come forward and take responsibility to prevent crime in the society. There is a need to form effective communication between the police and public and ensure community policing,” SP Darade said.

Social organisations like Gram Suraksha Dal, Mohalla Committee, Police Mitra Sanghatana, Tanta-Mukti (quarrel-free) Samiti etc would be revived for better community policing and public participation, he said.

Regular meetings of various religious heads will be organised to maintain social harmony. Minor grievances will be redressed immediately before it turns into a major dispute. We would take precaution on this. We would also ensure that remote areas are not neglected, the SP said. Darade emphasised on streamlining of basic policing and changes in working methodology at police stations in order to ensure better services to people.

“Strict action would be initiated against offences of serious nature which include sand mafias under the laws of MCOCA and MPID Act. A separate media cell will be established to keep vigil on social media like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter through social policing.

“Issues confronting police personnel and their families which include better accommodation facility, leave, health, education, employment etc will be looked into amicably. “A proposal on priority basis will be sent to state government on the issue of shortage of housing the police are facing today,” assured Darade. “Every Saturday will be observed as ‘Grievance Redressal Day’ at all the police stations in the district,” the newly appointed SP (Nashik – Rural) Sanjay Darade added.