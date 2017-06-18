MSRTC employees resort to strike, demand restart of bus trips

Nashik : Fearing that the depot administration of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation under Nashik division is contemplating on delegation of authority of city bus services to Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), a section of MSRTC employees including bus drivers and its conductors struck work at Depot No. 1 here disallowing plying of buses from the depot.

The agitating workers stalled inward and outward movement of buses in depot 1. It has been alleged that the local depot administration has stopped trips of buses on certain routes for the last 15 days and has reportedly sent the concerned bus drivers and conductors on compulsory leave.

About 156 MSRTC employees (drivers and conductors) from Depot 1 have been transferred to Panchavati depot as a result of which altogether 120 trips of buses were badly hit on several routes in the city leading to collapse of the schedule and causing great inconvenience to commuters.

“We hope the administration will wake up to our demands,” said Pramod Gadkari of ST Kamgar Sanghatana.