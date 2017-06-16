Schools in the city reopen

Nashik: The schools in the city reopened yesterday after a summer vacation of one-and-a-half months. Students looked happy as they were worshipped and welcomed on the first day with roses. It became a day of happiness for them. Parents had to accompany the children who were admitted to the schools for the first time. Some looked happy, whereas some looked sad. Parents were seen pacifying their children.

Following government order by school education department to celebrate the children’s first day at school at government, semi-government, private and granted primary schools, teachers and headmaster had cleaned the school campuses and decorated these.

Rangolis were drawn on the routes leading to the schools. Lady teachers worshipping old-new students and welcomed them. Attempts were made to make the first day of the school a memorable one with distribution of textbooks to students by people’s representatives in presence of prominent personalities and sweets served with the mid-day meal. Processions of students were organised at some places.

NMC run schools, primary schools run by Nashik Education Society, primary schools of Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, primary schools of Naik Shikshan Sanstha, MERI primary school, Makhmalabad Adarsh Marathi school, Mankar primary school, Abhinav Marathi, Sagarmal Modi, Saraswati primary school, Wagh Guruji, Madhavrao Lele Vidyalaya and other primary and secondary schools organised processions of students to welcome them. Textbooks were distributed to the students by corporators and prominent personalities.