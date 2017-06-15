New Maratha high school registers 99.71% SSC result

Nashik : New Maratha high school registered 99.71% SSC result. Total 354 students appeared for the examination. 353 students passed the examination. 16 students scored more than 95% marks, whereas 54 students got over 90% marks. 214 students achieved special distinction, while 107 students received first class and 32 students passed in second class.

Shraddha Bhagat topped the school with 99.60% marks, whereas Yashodeep Shinde came second with 99.20% marks. Sneha Shinde stood third with 99% marks.

Arya Sawale got 91.20% marks, whereas Rutuja Patil received 92.80% marks. Sakshi Gaikwad got 93.80% marks. Sneha Patil got 91.80% marks. General secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha Nilima Pawar, president Pratapdada Sonawane, chairperson Nitin Thakre, deputy chairperson Nanaji Dalvi, secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale, director Nanaji Mahale, executive body, school committee, education officer Shinde and others congratulated headmaster Salwe, supervisor Mrs Bhagwat, teachers and meritorious students and extended their wishes for their future.