Nashik’s female yoga trainer to perform yoga for 100 hrs

Nashik : When International Yoga Day is getting popular throughout the world, a female yoga trainer from Nashik is likely to record her name in the Guinness Book of World Records. Yoga trainer Pradnya Patil is preparing to set a world record of ‘longest yoga marathon – female’.

She will perform yoga at Grand Garden resort in Igatpuri from June 16 to 20 for 100 hours. This marathon yoga will start from 4.30 am on June 16 and end at 8.30 pm on June 20. All necessary preparations for this have been completed.

Pradnya will take liquid foods only during this period. The earlier record was for 17 hours and in the name of Tamil Nadu’s K P Rachana.

Indian yoga science is the only science in the world which addresses not just the human body but the human mind as well. Due to this record, name of yoga science and Nashik will reach global level and the objective to mark the importance of yoga at international level will be achieved, informed Pradnya Patil to daily ‘Deshdoot’.

“I will break the existing record on June 18 itself,” she said with confidence. She will present ‘Sthirsukhmasan’ as per Patanjali Yogsutra in this period. In this asan, one has to hold position for the maximum period while focusing on the entire body through the medium of breathing. Family members and children have given their support for this record, Pradnya mentioned.

Pradnya Patil, who is an industrialist hails from Raver in district Jalgaon has settled in Nashik. She has got various awards in powder coating and fabrication sector due to her will power and hard work. She turned to yoga for treating a disease and developed an interest in yoga thereafter.

Pradnya Patil completed MA in yoga and is doing Ph.D. currently. All this has been possible due to guidance from yoga teacher Vishwasrao Mandlik and he encouraged her for this record, she mentioned humbly. Pradnya achieved expertise in yoga and is a good trainer. She handed over her industry to another person in 2016 and devotes her full time currently for yoga, she informed.