Nashik Road : The post installation of Nashik Mahanagar Maheshwari Mahila Sabha took place recently. MLA Devyani Pharande, Nashik Road Prabhag chairperson Suman Satbhai, regional joint secretary of Maheshwari Sabha Shobhana Boob, Kalpana Loya and Mangala Karva were present as chief guests for the programme which was held at Mahesh Bhavan on Artillery Centre road.

Nashik Mahanagar Maheshwari Sabha chairperson Asha Jajoo, secretary Ranjana Boob, joint secretary Kanta Loya, executive Chanda Somani, treasurer Shashikala Boob, advisor Shakuntala Karva and other women office bearers took charge of their posts.

Hema Girdhani informed about how to maintain beauty, whereas Dr. Riddhi Rathi provided her guidance over healthy life. Surekha Somani, Aruna Kalantri, Hema Boob, Mangal Navandar and others were present.