MUHS honours two stalwarts with lifetime achievement award

NASHIK: Two stalwarts from the field of health sciences were honoured with lifetime achievement awards by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on its 19th foundation day on Saturday.

The MUHS also celebrated the day by felicitating students and teachers with annual awards and medals. Former Dean of Shasakiya Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Nanded – Vaidya Rajpal Shankarrao Patil and former principal of Ashtang Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Pune – Vaidya Smt Meera Madhukar Paranjape were honoured with the prestigious lifetime achievement award instituted by the MUHS.

Apart from the lifetime achievement awards for the veterans, as many as 42 students from branches of medicine, Dental (Ayurved), Unani and Homeopathy among others were honoured with gold medals. Teacher of Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Medical College, Ahmednagar – Dr Sunil Natha Mhaske was felicitated with best teacher award for 2016-17. He was also honoured with Dr Sharadini Dahanukar best teacher award.

Students of Motiwala Homeopathic Medical College, Nashik – Ravindra R Yadav (boys category) and Rakshada Inamdar (girls category) received best volunteer award under the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The programme held at the Shikshak Prashikshan Prabodhini (Teachers’ Training Academy) of the MUHS here was chaired by MUHS vice-chancellor Prof Dr Dileep Mhaisekar in key presence of pro-vice chancellor Dr Mohan Khamgaonkar, registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan, N V Kalaskar of Finance & Accounts, Dean Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, Vaidya Satish Dumbare, Dr Virendra Kavishwar, managing council member Dr Arun Bhasme and Vaidya Yashwant Patil among others.

Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) Dr E Vayunandan on the occasion expressed his thoughts praising the educational standard and research initiatives taken by MUHS in gaining universal recognition for its various educational programmes. He appealed to the students to imbibe among themselves a positive attitude and a desire to serve.