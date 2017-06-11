49 candidates in fray for Nashik Road Deolali Vyapari Bank elections

Nashik Road : As many as 49 candidates are in fray for a total of 21 posts for the Nashik Road Deolali Vyapari Sahakari Bank elections to be held on June 25 after the withdrawal of nominations by a total of 30 candidates on its last day.

There will be a straight fight between the ruling Sahakar Panel and Shri Vyapari Panel. While Sahakar Panel has announced its candidates, the rival Shri Vyapari Panel has so far not announced names of its potential contestants.

Meanwhile, two of the sitting directors from Sahakar Panel — Suresh Gaikwad and Wamanrao Hagawane — have withdrawn from the fray creating a sensation in the political arena of the cooperative banking sector.

Altogether 38 candidates are in the fray for a total of 16 seats reserved for General category, 4 candidates in the fray for two seats reserved for Women category, 2 candidates in fray for one seat each in the OBC and SC categories respectively, while there are 3 candidates fielded vis-a-vis one post in the reserved NT category.

The Sahakar Panel led by Datta Gaikwad and Nivrutti Aringale has thus announced its 21 panel candidates as follows: General category: Nivrutti Aringale, Datta Gaikwad, Dr Dattatray Pekhale, Shriram Gaikwad, Ashok Satbhai, Sunil Adke, Bhausaheb Palde, Jagannath Aagle, Prakash Ghuge, Manohar Korde, Vasant Aringale, Ashok Chordiya, Sunil Chopda, Dr Prashant Bhutada, Jayantilal Lahoti and Arun Jadhav.

Women reserved: Ranjana Borade and Kamal Adhav. OBC category: Sudhakar Jadhav. SC: Ramdas Sadaphule and from Nomadic Tribes: Shyam Chafalkar. About 61,000 members, out of an estimated 65,000 memberships, are eligible to cast their votes for the election to the Bank which having an estimated annual turnover of Rs 1,000 crores.

In the previous elections held, the ruling Sahakar Panel led by Datta Gaikwad and Nivrutti Aringale had bagged 16 seats out of the total 22 as against 6 seats won by the opposition Shri Vyapari Panel led by Mohanlal Chopda, Hemant Gaikwad, Ashok Satbhai and Sunil Adke.