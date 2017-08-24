46 TMC water discharged for Jayakwadi dam

Nashik: Around 46 TMC of water has been discharged from Nashik for Jayakwadi dam so far. Water discharge from the dams in Nashik as well as Ahmednagar district for Jayakwadi dam is still continuing. As water requirement of Marathwada will be fulfilled this week due to this, there is less possibility of regional conflict over water.

Last year, Jayakwadi dam had 83.27% water stock. It had 20% water stock left on June 1, 2017. 63% water out of 83.27% water stock was used last year. The dam has 62.50% water as of August 23 (yesterday). Like the delegation from there inspected the water discharge from Nashik and the relevant numbers, the amount of water released from Jayakwadi dam for canals has not been revealed yet. So far, 46 TMC water has been discharged from the upper reaches of Jayakwadi to the Jayakwadi dam between June 1 and August 23. Currently, it has 47 TMC of useful water stock.