35th foundation day of NMC held

Nashik : Various programmes were organised on 35th foundation day of Nashik Municipal Corporation, but officials and employees were seen uninterested in them. As only 75 people were present for the programme which was organised at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall, it was a flop show.

A dedication of mobile laboratory van by Agastya foundation and ABB company in service of municipal schools took place on Tuesday morning. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi inaugurated the van at NMC campus. A satyanarayan puja was organised in administration department. Blood donation camp was held at 11 am.

Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, house leader Dinkar Patil, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Salim Shaikh, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar, Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde, NCP group leader Gajanan Shelar and NMC officials were present. A cultural programme by RM group was held in the evening at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall.