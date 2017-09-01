30 trees axed; Case filed against Panjarpol trust

Nashik : Though there is ban on axing of trees in Nashik city by Mumbai High Court, it has come to light that 22 big and 8 small trees, amounting to total 30 trees on the land of Panjarpol trust near Sharadchandra Pawar market committee in Peth Road area were axed without NMC permission. NMC garden department with help of police brought this matter to light and filed a case against concerned organisation at Panchavati police station. Police seized logs and a single poclain machine.

This incident happened on Tuesday. After it came to light that 30 trees were axed, the case against Panjarpol trust has been registered at Panchavati police station, as per instructions by garden department chief B U More. When he was heading to Peth Road by his vehicle, he found a truck carrying logs. More immediately called personnel from the garden department and stopped this truck. Calling the police, he took information from truck driver and brought this matter to light.

Taking police along with him, garden department employee Rahul Khandve inspected the spot. It came to light that 22 big and 8 small, amounting to total 30 trees were axed. A poclain machine was brought to load these trees into the truck.

A case against Panjarpol trust has been registered after complaint by Rahul Khandve. Police also seized logs and the poclain machine having no number plate. Havildar S G Metkar is investigating further into the case under guidance of senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Dinesh Bardekar.