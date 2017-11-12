26 unauthorised shrines demolished

Nashik: The anti-encroachment squad of Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished 26 small and big unauthorised shrines in Nashik west and east divisions. Local residents took initiative at some places and remove small shrines voluntarily. NMC performed religious rites at some places and demolished the shrines at some places. The drive passed off peaceful as police maintained a tight security.

Following order by Supreme Court, a drive is being on in entire state to demolish the unauthorised shrines. This action will be completed till November 17 and report regarding this will be sent to the state government.

The anti-encroachment department started the drive last Wednesday from New Nashik division. In the morning session on Friday, NMC took action against the unauthorised shrines in west division. While removing a durgah along compound of veterinary hospital in Ashok Stambh area, illegal kiosk was also removed.

Small shrines along roadside near rickshaw halt were removed by local residents before arrival of the squad. The squad demolished Saibaba temple along the compound wall of water tank in Ghankar lane.

Thereafter the squad took lord Ganesh idol which was kept under a tree near Red Cross, the platform there was demolished. As some activists opposed demolition of small shrine near Mahalaxmi chawl, people gathered, but following intervention by police, some activists removed the idol and iron nets.

The squad demolished Saibaba temple and Shani temple near opposite Indiranagar subway in east division. In this way, the squad demolished 23 shrines and 3 shrines in east division.