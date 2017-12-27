More than 200 amendments done in GST: Zaveri

Satpur : More than 200 amendments were done in Goods and Services Tax in last six months, informed CA Paras Zaveri.

He was speaking on analysis of GST after six months in a seminar organised by CA students branch. He suggested important amendments in GST. CA Rahul Bajaj provided his guidance on how to fill up tally software’s GST return form in second session of the seminar. In third session CA Aditya Seema Kshatriya provided his guidance in detail about input tax credit.

CA Rahul Chhalani gave demonstrations about how to fill up GST return in last session. President of CA Institute students branch Rajendra Vishram organised this seminar at ICAI Bhavan. More than 250 students registered their participation in it. Vice president of Nashik CA branch Milan Lunavat, Sohil Shah, Ghanshyan Joshi and Rashmi Lornikar were present for the seminar.