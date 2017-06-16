1st prabhag committee meet witnesses heated discussions

New Nashik : The 1st prabhag committee meeting of New Nashik division witnessed heated discussions over lack of pre monsoon works, rise in encroachment, irregular ghantagadis, problem of stray animals and dogs, complaints regarding drainage, meat sale in open, unauthorised cattle sheds, bad condition of gardens and lack of civic facilities in prabhag.

The development works worth Rs. 7.25 lakh were approved in first prabhag committee meeting which was held under newly elected prabhag chairperson Sudam Demse. Members raised their objection over absence of the divisional officer in the meeting which began in the hall at divisional office. The members calmed down after she present for the meeting after some time.

While raising encroachments by vegetable sellers and hawkers, Shiv Sena corporator Pravin Tidme, senior corporator Kalpana Pande and BJP’s Pratibha Pawar took an aggressive stand. It was alleged that officials and employees of anti-encroachment department were taking money from the vegetable sellers. Surprise was expressed over no action despite inspection by the Municipal Commissioner.

Shyamkumar Sabale demanded to probe concerned contractor for delay in cleanliness work of natural nullahs in ward no. 25. As nullahs were not cleaned, rainwater is entering residences of local residents and citizens have to face many health related difficulties due drainage problem, he made it clear.

Corporators of prabhag 28 Suvarna Matale and Deepak Datir raised their voice over difficulties due to unauthorised cattle sheds, delayed road works in Phadolnagar, no cleanliness of nullhas, problem of faulty electricity generator and negligence by administration and officials towards selling of meat in open at various places.

Raising his strong objection over release of stray dogs in his prabhag, corporator Bhagwan Donde tabled difficulties in farm and rural area. Corporator of prabhag no. 27 Kiran Darade alleged that patients in Swami Samarth hospital are neglected and complained that health official was absent there.

While giving clarification about discussions with the Chief Minister and the District Guardian Minister and decision regarding Pelican Park problem, corporator Mukesh Shahane informed that a new project will be constructed at the place of the Park after studying suggestions by all members. He also informed that drainage water is being released at natural nullahs at various places in his prabhag.

Corporators Pushpa Avhad and Sangita Jadhav expressed their strong disappointment over lack of primary civic facilities in farm area. They slammed officials for cleanliness and complaints by citizens about health.

Chandrakant Khade, Rakesh Donde, Bhagyashri Dhomse, Nilesh Thakre, Chhaya Devang, Kaveri Ghuge, D G Suryawanshi and other members took part in the discussions.