19 unauthorised shrines demolished in east division

Old Nashik : As per Supreme Court order, unauthorised shrines demolished in east division. As many as 10 unauthorised shrines and four shops were demolished in Old Nashik. The situation at some places was tense a little bit, but police intervened and bring situation under control. Police took one shopkeeper during the action. The drive was continued late in the night.

Following start of the drive to demolish unauthorised shrines last Wednesday, As many as 19 unauthorised shrines were demolished in Nashik east division on fourth consecutive day. After start of the drive from Bharatnagar-Vinaynagar area around 9 am on Saturday, the drive was continued till 9 pm.

NMC east divisional officer Jayashri Sonawane, officials of various departments, anti-encroachment officials, ACP Raju Bhujbal, senior police inspector of Mumbai Naka police station Sunil Nandwalkar, executive officials in town planning department, construction engineers and hundreds of employees took part in the drive.

The drive was started with demolition of two unauthorised shrines opposite Bharatnagar-Vinaynagar petrol pump and in nearby area. The encroachment by Raza chicken centre, Chinese corner, paper stall, fish seller were removed. The drive then headed to Dwarka Chowk. There was old shrine in main square. As people in large numbers gathered there, it was difficult for administration to remove it.

Ramsingh Bavri, Balasaheb Pathak, Vijay Kale, Kailas Sapkal and Surendra Tiwari performed a special puja. Arguments took place between officials and devotees. It was alleged that though there was stay on demolition of shrine here, administration was demolishing it forcefully. Will rush to the court against this drive, Pathak informed.

Two unauthorised shrines here were demolished. Thereafter, four shrines in the same area were demolished. Arguments took place again around 4 pm over demolition of unauthorised shrine beside Wockhardt hospital. The issue was resolved after two hours. Devotees themselves removed the bigger part of the shrine, while a period was given till Monday to remove remaining part, sources informed.

Thereafter, shrines in Renukanagar corner and Bajrangwadi area. Idols in the shrines were shifted after ritual rites. Local residents removed temple and shed earlier.

When anti-encroachment squad reached to demolish chicken seller’s shop at Sahyadri hospital corner, shopkeeper opposed it. He had sharp-edged weapon which was related to his work in his hand. As a result, situation was tense for some time. Police took him into their custody and was released later.