16 unauthorised shrines demolished at New Nashik

New Nashik: The second phase of demolition of unauthorised shrines began with demolition of total 16 unauthorised shrines in New Nashik area.

On the backdrop of opposition by people, sadhus and saints, Nashik Municipal Corporation and police administration started second phase of demolition of unauthorised shrines from New Nashik area. The drive which started at 9 am on Wednesday was continued till 6 pm.

6 divisional officials, 4 anti-encroachment officials, 2 Additional Municipal Commissioners, 1 Deputy Municipal Commissioner, 1 town planning executive officer, 4 construction engineers, 6 JCBs, 6 dumpers, 5 tractors and 35 workers started the drive from unauthorised shrine in Pelican Park area. Idol in the shrine was removed after religious rites. As local residents removed temple and shed earlier, anti-encroachment department took not much time to demolish the shrine.

Thereafter, unauthorised shrines at Tuljabhavani Chowk, Vijaynagar, Dutt Chowk, Shivshakti Chowk, Kamathwada, Mauli lawns and Ambad village were demolished. Local residents were expressing their strong disappointment against this.

While demolishing unauthorised shrines at Saibaba Nagar and Kamathwada, women expressed their strong anger against NMC administration. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (encroachment) Bahiram and divisional officials of all six divisions were present. Police Commissioner in-charge Vijay Magar, DCP (circle II) Shrikrishna Kokate, ACP Sachin Gorhe, ACP (traffic) Ajay Deore, senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad, Ambad, Satpur and Indiranagar police maintained a tight security.