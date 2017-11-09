150 farmers suffer from food poisoning at Umrale

Nashik: As many as 150 farmers suffered from food poisoning after they ate food during a seminar organised by Bayer seed company at Umrale Budruk on Nashik-Peth road in Dindori taluka. This incident took place in the afternoon yesterday. One farmer died of food poisoning, while condition of three farmers are critical. Affected farmers have been admitted to government and private hospitals for treatment.

Farmer Atul Pandurang Kedare (41) started feeling restless after lunch, he was provided primary treatment at private hospital there. Thereafter, he was shifted to Nashik’s Magnum heart hospital, but he died while undergoing the treatment. The dead body of Kedare was taken to the district hospital for post-mortem. A case in connection with this has been registered with Dindori police. The cause behind the food poisoning could not be ascertained.