127 cable operators pay entertainment tax

Nashik: Issuing notice to 244 cable operators over pending entertainment tax, the district administration warned them of shutting their cable service. Following this, 127 cable operators paid their entertainment tax of Rs. 39 lakh with the department. Meantime, Rs. 55 lakh was recovered as tax, informed the administration.

Responsibility of entertainment tax recovery has been handed over to sales tax department, as various cable operators have not paid their tax by June 2017. As a result, tax on large scale is due. The district administration had urged them to pay this tax by August 10, but cable operators had not responded to this appeal. As a result, the administration had ordered to shut the cable telecast of 244 cable operators in the district including Indus network, DEN network, PMCN, Rainbow and Hathway immediately.

The state government earns crores in revenue through tax on multiplexes, cable operators, video parlours, gardens, water sports, video game and pool game. Until now, entertainment tax department had responsibility to recover the entertainment tax, but as entertainment tax has been converted to GST now, the responsibility has now been handed over to the sales tax department. As a result, there was confusion over recovery of the tax by June end. As a result, those paying the entertainment tax had evaded to pay the tax of June after existence of GST. In effect, tax worth Rs. 1.5 crore was due with the cable operators. However, government had instructed to recover outstanding tax till August 31 and to table final report to the government treasury.

The district administration had given a term till August 10 pay the outstanding tax, but cable operators had not paid the tax. Considering this, Additional District Collector in-charge and nodal officer Ramdas Khedkar ordered to shut cable broadcast of 109 cable operators in city and 135 cable operators in district, amounting to total 244 cable operators.

Following this warning, 127 cable operators paid Rs. 39.83 lakh as tax. Out of outstanding tax of Rs. 1.5 crore, the recovery department recovered Rs. 88 lakh.