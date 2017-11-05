Over 11,000 students to appear for NET exam today

Nashik: The National Eligibility Test will be held in Nashik city today (Nov. 5) for first time. More than 11,000 students from entire district will appear for this examination. CBSE board will conduct this examination.

The examination will be held at Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering, K K Wagh agriculture college, Kalyani charitable trust of Sapkal Knowledge Hub, central school, Ojhar, SMRK women college, Symbiosis School Ashwin Nagar, Guru Gobind Singh Public school, central school Devlali and central school ISP Nehru Nagar. MP Hemant Godse took hard efforts for setting up the NET examination centre at Nashik. He will be present in K K Wagh agriculture college at 8.30 am to extend greetings to students.

Earlier, NET examination centre was at Aurangabad, Mumbai and Pune. Students had to travel during night to appear for the examination. After setting up NET examination centre at Nashik, students have no more to face inconvenience. There will be three papers. The examination will be started since 9 am, but candidates have to remain present at examination centre half-an-hour earlier.